Stay home for Badgers opener

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Badgers play Illinois at Camp Randall Friday night, October 23.

Fans will not attend the game.

And while a medical expert at UW Health wants you to support the team, he wants you to provide that support from home.

Dr. Jeffrey Pothof and his colleagues have some additional recommendations.

He says Wisconsin has one of the best game day atmospheres in the country. But for this game, no large gatherings and no tailgating. Don't travel to Madison, he says. Instead, enjoy the game with those who live in your home and include others virtually.

Dr. Pothof says in countries where protocols were applied consistently, they're much closer to what we consider normal. We are headed in the wrong direction, he says, and the circumstances appear to be growing worse.