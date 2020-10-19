Stormy week ahead

Cold start to the week…

Clouds continued in the area Monday, and dropped a few flurries and sprinkles. It’s just a precursor to a storm system that will plague Tuesday. Highs today were in the 30s, signaling a potential for mixed rain and snow tomorrow.

Precipitation timing…

Tonight will bring continued cloudiness, but we should be dry until the next system pushes in later Tuesday morning and lasting into the evening. Our temperatures will be cold enough to support rain and some snow, but accumulations along the I-90 corridor would likely be confined to the higher elevations. North of I-90 light snow could stick to some roads, so be cautious and ready for slippery conditions. Up to 2 inches could fall in Buffalo and Northern Trempealeau Counties.

Another storm for Thursday…

After a dry Wednesday, another storm will take shape and push in. It will be a powerful system and should kick off t-storms. We will be monitoring for a period of severe weather potential. Significant rain is also possible. After the system passes colder air will flow in from the north..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden