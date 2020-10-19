Suburban voters hold key to control of Minnesota Senate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats hope to flip the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate this November in an election that will determine political control of the Legislature. Both parties have pointed to a handful of suburban Senate races as battlegrounds for control in next year’s legislative session. Democrats are also going after some GOP-held seats in greater Minnesota where they see a boost in immigrant growth. Senate Republicans are hoping their law-and-order message will help preserve and even widen their slim 35-32 majority. Senate Democrats are focusing their messaging on the accessibility and affordability of health care.