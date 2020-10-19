Thai authorities seek to censor coverage of student protests

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s embattled prime minister says there are no plans to extend a state of emergency outside the capital, even as student-led protests calling for him to leave office spread around the country. Police, however, have indicated they are working to censor coverage of the demonstrations. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government has already issued a decree that bans public gathering of more than four people in Bangkok, outlaws news said to affect national security and gives authorities broad power to detain people. None of that has been able to keep the protesters from gathering the past five days to push their demands, which also include constitutional changes and reform of the monarchy. On Sunday, rallies spread to at least a dozen provinces outside Bangkok.