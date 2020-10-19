Wintry Weather Advisories out for parts of the area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Winter is arriving in the area starting on Tuesday with a few inches of snow to the west and north of La Crosse.

The National Weather Service has Winter Weather Advisories out for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties in Wisconsin and for Wabasha County in Minnesota.

The advisory for Buffalo and Wabasha counties runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The advisory for Trempealeau and Jackson counties is in effect from 1 p.m Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

In both advisories, there is the potential for 2-4 inches of snow with decreasing amounts as you move south and east towards La Crosse. Drivers should be aware of slippery road conditions that may affect your afternoon or evening commute.

Another storm for Thursday…

After a dry Wednesday, another storm will take shape and push in. It will be a powerful system and should kick off t-storms. We will be monitoring for a period of severe weather potential. Significant rain is also possible. After the system passes colder air will flow in from the north..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our WXOW StormTracker 19 Weather webpage, or with our WXOW Weather App!

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

Check the latest travel conditions for Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa here

TRACK THE WEATHER: StormTracker Interactive Radar