Wisconsin Update: 12 deaths, 165 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 165 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to totals updated Sunday, 1,090 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 7 from the day prior, with 284 of them in the ICU.

Including all patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, 84.8 percent of Wisconsin hospital beds are in use and 86.4 percent of ICU beds.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The state recorded 3,777 positive tests and 38,354 new negative tests.

The 12 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,600 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 136,910 or 78.7 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 39 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the 39 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County had one death over the weekend. The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported the death on Saturday.

La Crosse County saw 59 new cases in Monday's update. Sunday's figures included 40 new cases. According to DHS figures, Monday's cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 2

10-19 - 6

20-29 - 18

30-39 - 6

40-49 - 11

50-59 - 6

60-69 - 4

70-79 - 2

80-89 - 2

90+ - 2

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

La Crosse County also issued a Health Advisory earlier on Friday which mirrors the governor's 25 percent capacity requirement for gatherings.

Monroe County Health also said Friday that they are at capacity for contact tracing. They're switching to crisis guidelines regarding contact tracing and symptom monitoring.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 208 (+11) 2 Crawford 296 (+12) 0 Grant 1,599 (+49) 23 Jackson 280 (+24) 1 La Crosse 3,817 (+59) 19 (+1) Monroe 949 (+71) 3 Trempealeau 879 (+37) 2 Vernon 433 (+15) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

