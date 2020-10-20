Aquinas Cross Country Runs Wild In Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas boys and girls cross county teams both took home team titles in sub-sectional cross country in Westby on Tuesday.

For the girls, Karlie Meyer paced the pack for Aquinas, finishing 3rd overall with a time of 19:55.

In the boys' race, Charlie McKinney of West Salem was your champion with a time of 16:29. Aquinas's Andrew Skemp was 2nd with a time of 16:50.

Here are team scores:

BOYS

1 Aquinas 29 2+4+5+7+11 (17+18) 0:58 1-5 Split | 17:16 Avg

2 West Salem 41 1+3+10+13+14 (19+32) 1:31 1-5 Split | 17:23 Avg

3 Platteville 98 6+9+23+27+33 (40+51) 1:41 1-5 Split | 18:21 Avg

4 Westby 112 15+20+24+25+28 (30+43) 0:48 1-5 Split | 18:29 Avg

5 Viroqua 148 16+26+29+31+46 (47+48) 1:58 1-5 Split | 18:57 Avg

6 Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 153 8+34+35+37+39 (41+45) 1:51 1-5 Split | 18:59 Avg

7 River Valley 167 21+22+38+42+44 (49+59) 1:27 1-5 Split | 19:09 Avg

8 Richland Center/Ithaca 230 12+50+55+56+57 (60) 4:28 1-5 Split | 20:50 Avg

9 Prairie du Chien 253 36+52+53+54+58 3:06 1-5 Split | 21:11 Avg

GIRLS

1 Aquinas 69 3+7+13+17+29 (30+32) 3:15 1-5 Split | 21:51 Avg

2 Platteville 79 10+14+15+18+22 (27+39) 0:54 1-5 Split | 22:19 Avg

3 Westby 89 6+11+12+23+37 (40+41) 3:21 1-5 Split | 22:17 Avg

4 Prairie du Chien 97 5+16+20+25+31 (34+43) 2:53 1-5 Split | 22:26 Avg

5 West Salem 103 4+21+24+26+28 (38+42) 2:44 1-5 Split | 22:29 Avg

6 Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 124 1+2+19+49+53 10:13 1-5 Split | 22:46 Avg

7 River Valley 177 9+33+44+45+46 (47+51) 3:07 1-5 Split | 24:04 Avg

8 Viroqua 177 8+35+36+48+50 (52) 4:50 1-5 Split | 24:18 Avg