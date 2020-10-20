Car stolen 14 years ago in Muscoda pulled from Mississippi River

MUSCODA, Wis. (WKOW) — A car stolen in 2006 in Muscoda was recovered last week from the Mississippi River.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Mar-Mac Police Department in Iowa were able to successfully recover the vehicle on Oct. 15 from the west channel of the Mississippi River near the Marquette City boat ramp.

Now, authorities are trying to figure out how it got there.

The car, first discovered in 2017 by a local fisherman, had initially been examined by the La Crosse County Dive Unit in November 2017.

Over almost the next three years, river stage levels and environmental restrictions have prevented further attempts at recovery.

Now, with low and stable conditions, the Delhi Fire Department Dive Team and Tegeler Wrecker & Crane were able to attempt a recovery.

The car, a yellow 1985 Lincoln Town car last registered in 2007 through Wisconsin, was finally recovered successfully, according to a news release.

Scene processing did not locate any suspicious items inside the vehicle, according to police.

Muscoda police say the vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of South Ohio Street on or about Sept. 19, 2006.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3144.