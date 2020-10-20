Community Conversations series to tackle voting concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Much like the rest of 2020, election season has been riddled with confusion and turmoil this year.

The next installment of the Community Conversations series, hosted by English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, will focus on tackling questions about the upcoming November election.

The virtual event will take place on English Lutheran's Youtube Channel, Wednesday, October 21st. It's titled, "Election Update-What You Need to Know."

The keynote speaker is Reid Magney, with the WI Elections Commission.