Danish sub killer recaptured after attempted prison escape

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine escaped the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence but was recaptured nearby Tuesday. The Ekstra Bladet tabloid posted a video of Peter Madsen sitting in the grass with his hands behind his back and police at distance. It said Madsen “had a belt-like object around the abdomen.” On Twitter, police said “a man has been arrested after attempted escape.” In 2018, Madsen was sentenced to life for killing Kim Wall, a 30-year-old reporter from Sweden who he lured aboard his homemade submarine in 2017. He dismembered her body and dumped it at sea.