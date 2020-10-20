DC debuts smartphone-based COVID-19 exposure alert system

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s capital has become one of the first jurisdictions in the country to employ a new COVID-19 notification system. It’s a joint Google-Apple venture that delivers alerts to people’s phones, notifying them that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging all residents with Apple or Android smartphones to opt in to the new DC COVID Alert Notice system. Those who have been exposed to a positive virus case will receive an alert on their phone. The new Exposure Notification Express model is a major tweak to existing Google-Apple contact tracing software that became available earlier this year.