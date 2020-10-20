Divided forecast of snow and rain

The morning commute will not be affected by this wintry system. Yet, as you step out the door be sure to have your winter safety kit in your car. Temperatures are chilly again as well so everyone should bundle up.

Before precipitation, temperatures will climb to the upper 30s with strengthening easterly winds. Then by the lunch rush precipitation will start.

Wintry mess

At the onset, dependent on temperatures, southeastern MN will start with light snow (potential mix). That will spread over into Wisconsin, mainly north of I-90. South of I-90 may remain dry until later this evening when the frontal system passes with light rain.

The freezing line will set up along north of I-90. This will lead to a transition to rainfall/mix for most of Monroe, La Crosse, Houston, and Fillmore counties. Wabasha, Winona Trempealeau, and Jackson counties will continue to have deteriorating road conditions with accumulating snowfall. The evening commute will include the largest travel threat. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour during the commute, so take it slow.

Accumulations

Wabasha, Winona, Trempealeau, and Jackson continue will range from 1 to 4 inches of snowfall. With being the first snowfall of the year make sure to be cautious on roadways.

Other counties in the Coulee Region will have under an inch of snowfall or potential no snow at all. Rainfall will accumulate under half an inch.

Peek at end of the week

Wednesday will be fairly quiet under cloudy skies with a high in the mid-40s. Then late Wednesday to Friday morning, on and off showers will dominate the forecast. A few storms will be possible, could even bring severe potential.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett