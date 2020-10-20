Doctor asks court to dismiss murder indictment in 25 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital doctor who pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 patient deaths has asked a court to dismiss the indictment and alleged misconduct by the prosecutor. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He is charged only in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of fentanyl, because prosecutors say dosages that big indicated an intent to prematurely end lives. In a filing Tuesday, Husel’s lawyers argue the prosecutor wrongly influenced the grand jury by excluding information about a patient who received even larger dosages and survived days afterward. The prosecutor’s office says it will respond in court.