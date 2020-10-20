Evers recall organizers say they’ve met signature requirement

(WAOW/WISN) — The organizers of a recall petition against Gov. Tony Evers tell WISN, our affiliate in Milwaukee, that they have enough signatures to force an election.

They needed nearly 670,000 signatures by October 27, and say they reached that number over the weekend. But, organizers say they plan to keep gathering signatures so they have a "cushion" of several thousand. This is all in anticipation that Gov. Evers will challenge them.

The recall efforts began at the end of August for Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Misty R. Polewczynski—a resident of Burlington—submitted the necessary paperwork to form recall committees against Evers and Barnes. A Facebook group titled Recall Evers Petition was started shortly thereafter, and effort also led by Polewczynski.

Any election wouldn't be held until next year.