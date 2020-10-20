Ex-Mexican defense secretary is denied bail on drug charges

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A judge has denied bail to Mexico’s former defense secretary on charges of helping a Mexican cartel smuggle drugs to the United States in exchange for bribes, casting aside an argument that the retired general wouldn’t flee because he was determined to exonerate himself. Salvador Cienfuegos did not appear at the 15-minute hearing in Los Angeles. His remarks at an initial hearing were limited to procedural questions, making his attorney’s comments on Tuesday his first public denial of the explosive charges. Cienfuegos will not challenge a transfer to New York to face charges.