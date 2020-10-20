Finland’s national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finland’s national carrier says it will cut 700 jobs – or over 10% of its workforce – by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair is heavily focused on flights from Europe to Asia. It said Tuesday that some 600 of the redundancies would be in Finland and another 100 outside the Nordic country. The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost all global airlines to halt most of their flights. Finnair has already temporarily laid off a large part of its 6,500 staff and its flight traffic was down 91% in September from the previous year.