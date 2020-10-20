Great River Residences celebrate official opening

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the new Great River Residences in downtown Onalaska.

After nearly two years of construction, the residences have been welcoming tenants since late August and are at about 70% occupancy. CEO of Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions Marvin Wanders says this new complex brings a unique living experience to the area.

"One of the unique things is its location within the community. You're right on the water front, you're right next to the Great River Landing, the state bike trail, the downtown amenities and the local restaurants and the bike shop," said Wanders. "You have those amenities right out your front door which has really been attractive for residents moving in."

Wanders said the units range from studio style all the way to three bedrooms.