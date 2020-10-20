Group calls on Gov. Evers to release inmates as COVID outbreaks grow in state prisons

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- There are more than 1,000 active COVID cases at Wisconsin prisons. Looking at the dashboard on the DOC website shows there are currently 1,025 active cases, with a total of 2,967 cases since the pandemic began.

The biggest outbreak is currently at Oshkosh Correctional Institution. That number is currently is about 290.

Kettle Moraine Correctional is the only other site with more than 200 cases.

A group of people began demonstrating outside the Governor's Mansion, calling on Governor Tony Evers to release people from prison during the pandemic. They're also calling for more transparency from the Evers Administration.

"We don't know how sick they are. We can't communicate with them. The fear is endless. You live with this fear 24 hours a day," said Kay Lactot whose son is incarcerated. "Something has to be done."

Group members say they plan to keep a presence outside the executive residence until Evers acknowledges there is a problem with COVID in prisons.