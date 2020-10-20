Growing NKorean nuclear threat awaits US election winner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his North Korea policy at campaign rallies even though he’s joined a list of U.S. presidents unable to eliminate the nuclear threat from Kim Jong Un. That threat will transcend the November election no matter who wins. Despite Trump’s three meetings with Kim, the North Korean leader is expanding his arsenal. This month, Kim rolled out his new and larger intercontinental ballistic missile during a nighttime parade on the streets of Pyongyang. Arms experts say the missile could possibly fire multiple nuclear warheads at the United States. It serves as a reminder that despite Trump’s boasts, North Korea remains one of the biggest dangers to U.S. national security.