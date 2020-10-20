Human remains found in search for Tulsa massacre victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One set of human remains and possibly a second set have been found in a Tulsa cemetery where investigators are searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said during a Tuesday news conference that the remains were found in a coffin in an area known as the “Original 18” where funeral home records show massacre victims are buried following the 1921 violence. The massacre left an estimated 300 mostly Black Tulsa residents dead and 800 more wounded, and Stackelbeck says it is not yet known if the remains are a victim of the killings.