In-Person absentee voting begins
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In-person absentee voting began at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the presidential election.
City clerk Teri Lehrke said a line was formed an hour before the doors open outside City Hall. She also said 215 voters submitted their ballots before 10:30 a.m.
People who participated said voting in-person absentee is easier than on election day because there are fewer people and it's on their own time.
Voter Pat Muehr said this was her first time voting in-person absentee and that it ran safe and smoothly.
"Don't be afraid of it," She said. "It's a good experience and you just feel good when you've had it finished and you've done your bit."
In-person absentee voting is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, October 30.
People need to bring a Wisconsin ID.