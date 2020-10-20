In-Person absentee voting begins

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In-person absentee voting began at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the presidential election.

City clerk Teri Lehrke said a line was formed an hour before the doors open outside City Hall. She also said 215 voters submitted their ballots before 10:30 a.m.

People who participated said voting in-person absentee is easier than on election day because there are fewer people and it's on their own time.

Voter Pat Muehr said this was her first time voting in-person absentee and that it ran safe and smoothly.

"Don't be afraid of it," She said. "It's a good experience and you just feel good when you've had it finished and you've done your bit."

In-person absentee voting is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, October 30.

People need to bring a Wisconsin ID.

