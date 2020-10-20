Israel says it uncovers deep militant tunnel dug from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says militants in the Gaza Strip dug a tunnel dozens of meters (yards) deep that crossed the security fence around the territory before it was detected by underground sensors. A military spokesman says the tunnel crossed into Israeli territory but posed “no threat” to nearby Israeli communities. He says troops will “neutralize” the tunnel in the coming days. Israel has uncovered around 20 such tunnels since the 2014 war with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza. Israel has pointed to the tunnels to justify the blockade it has imposed on Gaza since the militant group seized power in 2007.