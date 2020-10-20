Judge says Breonna Taylor grand juror can speak about case

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for a grand juror to speak about proceedings in the case against the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor. An anonymous grand juror who sat on the panel last month had sued to speak publicly. None of the officers were charged directly in Taylor’s death, but one was charged with endangering Taylor’s neighbors. Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell said in the Taylor case that the historical reasons for preserving grand jury secrecy are null. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had opposed letting grand jurors speak about the proceedings in the March shooting death of the Black woman. It wasn’t immediately known if he would appeal.