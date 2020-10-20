La Crosse County plans ammo collection event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Anyone from La Crosse County with unwanted ammunition can dispose of it properly on Saturday.

La Crosse County holds the ammunition collection event at their Hazardous Materials Facility at 3202 Berlin Drive in La Crosse on October 24 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The drive-through event is open to La Crosse County residents only. Anyone who comes to the event must remain in their vehicles.

Disposing of the first five pounds of ammuntion is free and $5 per pound after that.

They are accepting only factory rounds of .50 caliber and 8-gauge or less. No black powder, military munitions, fireworks, or explosives are accepted. No other waste materials are accepted during the event.

The county said on their Solid Waste webpage that all of the ammunition collected goes to a licensed hazardous waste facility where it will be incinerated.