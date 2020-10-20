Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported more fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where clashes have continued for over three weeks despite two attempts at establishing a cease-fire. Azerbaijan accused Armenian forces Tuesday of shelling the Terter and the Agdam regions in the morning, and Armenian military officials reported “intensive fierce battles” in the southern areas of the conflict zone. The two countries announced a cease-fire on Saturday in a bid to halt the fighting that has killed hundreds since Sept. 27, when clashes resumed in the worst escalation of a decades-old conflict. The agreement was almost immediately challenged by mutual claims of violations.