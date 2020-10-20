Permanent Drive-Up Lab opens tomorrow

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System will open its permanent Drive-Up Lab on Tuesday. On Monday, health officials did a test run of the lab.

Services provided by the lab include flu shots, COVID testing, and regular blood draws.

Cheryl Peters, the Clinical Manager for Gundersen Health System, said that public safety is at an all-time high because of flu season and COVID.

"We want to keep people out of the clinic for safety reasons," Peters said. "We have noticed that people like to be able to get care without having to get out of their cars."

The Drive-Up Lab will be officially open to the public Monday from 8 am - 4:30 pm. The lab is located on the Northside of La Crosse at 1207 Mulberry Lane.