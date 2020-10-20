Rain and snow move through.

Rain and snow is falling…

A relatively strong storm system is spreading snow and rain across Minnesota and Wisconsin this evening. The snow will accumulate from southwestern Minnesota into western and central Wisconsin. As much as 6 inches will fall in the main band to our north, but Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties will pick up from 2 to 5 inches of wet heavy snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 am in most of those areas. Roads will get slippery.

Wednesday gets a break…

The storm will move out tonight and leave Wednesday with plenty of clouds and chilly weather, but the next storm will wait until Wednesday and Thursday to affect us.

Another different storm for Thursday…

It will be a powerful system that taps into warmer air and moisture and that will lead to t-storms. We will be monitoring for significant rainfall, but severe weather doesn’t look likely. After the system passes colder air will flow in from the north..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden