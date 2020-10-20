Reports: Germany issues warrants for Panama Papers lawyers

BERLIN (AP) — German media outlets are reporting the two founders of a Panama-based law firm at the center of a tax haven scandal exposed by the so-called Panama Papers are being sought on international arrest warrants issued by Germany. Munich’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung, and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported Tuesday that German-born Juergen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca are being sought by Cologne prosecutors on charges of accessory to tax evasion and forming a criminal organization. Cologne prosecutors confirmed to the outlets that they had issued international arrest warrants for two people, but would not give further details and did not pick up their telephones for further comment.