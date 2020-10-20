Russia, US appear ready for deal to extend nuclear pact

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it’s ready to accept a U.S. proposal to freeze the number of nuclear warheads and extend the two nations’ last arms control pact for one year and the U.S. is responding that it’s ready to make a quick deal. The statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry Tuesday marks a shift in Moscow’s position after Russia and the U.S. rejected each other’s offers. U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus welcomed the Russian offer and said that Washington is ready to quickly clinch an agreement. The treaty, signed in 2010 by Russia and the U.S., limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers and envisaged inspections to verify compliance.