Sex offender released into La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are notifying the public that a convicted sex offender has moved to La Crosse following his release from prison.

48-year-old Jose Blecha was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and Burglary. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry, Blecha is on the registry for life.

La Crosse Police said Blecha was released from prison on October 20.

In their notification, police said that Blecha has served his sentence and is not wanted by police at this time.

The notification said that they are doing so not to increase fear, but "it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."

Police also said that using the information about a sex offender to "threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated."