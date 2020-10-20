Thai Cabinet approves Parliament session to debate protests

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a request to recall Parliament for a special session to deal with the political pressures from ongoing anti-government protests. The Cabinet approved the request at its weekly meeting Tuesday and the non-voting session will be held Oct. 26-27. There is a deadlock between the government and the student-led protesters, who want Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic, and reforms to the monarchy to have it conform to democratic norms. The government has sought to weaken the protesters’ resolve over the past week with arrests of their leaders and declaring a state of emergency for Bangkok making all rallies illegal.