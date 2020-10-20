Thailand admits first first foreign tourists in 7 months

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s tourist industry has taken a modest step toward reviving its coronavirus-battered fortunes by welcoming 39 visitors who flew in from Shanghai, the first such arrivals since regular travelers were banned from entry almost seven months ago. The visitors who arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday are pioneers in a “Special Tourist Visa” program devised by Thai authorities to restore a sector of the economy that welcomed almost 40 million foreign visitors last year and by some estimates accounts for more than 10% of the country’s GDP. The special visa programs carries stringent financial and health requirements.