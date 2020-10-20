C-FC runners slide through the snow to Sectionals

Osseo, Wis. (WXOW) The Cochrane-Fountain City girls and boys cross country teams advanced to Sectionals with impressive performances at the Div. 3 Sub-sectional meet at a snowy Osseo Golf Club Tuesday.

Reese Ehrat won the girls race with a time of 20:20.

Teammate Breilynn Halverson took fifth overall at 21:36.

Then C-Fc's Wesley Pronschinske made it a sweep for the Pirates by taking first in the boys race with a time of 17:16.

C-FC and Whitehall advance to the Div. 3 Sectionals on Saturday.