WATCH 3:30 p.m.: WI 32nd Senate debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two candidates for Wisconsin's 32nd Senate seat meet Tuesday afternoon for a debate on the issues.

Republican Dan Kapanke and Democrat Brad Pfaff appear in an virtual debate beginning at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the debate here on our website, the WXOW news app, or on our Facebook page.

Pfaff won the August primary against Jayne Swiggum and Paul Weber.

Kapanke ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.

It isn't the first time the two have run against each other.

Kapanke defeated Pfaff in the 2004 race to win the Senate seat he held until his recall in 2011.

Pfaff was nominated by Governor Evers in 2019 to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

In November 2019, the Senate voted 19-14 along party lines to reject the appointment. In essence, firing him.

The 32nd Senate District comprises all of La Crosse and Crawford counties along with portions of Vernon and Monroe counties.

There's one more debate following the one on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, October 28, from 12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., we'll live stream the 3rd Congressional District debate between incumbent Rep. Ron Kind and his Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden

You can also watch the 32nd Senate and 3rd Congressional debates on WXOW-TV. The 32nd Senate debate airs at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, while the 3rd Congressional is shown at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.

Earlier this month, candidates from the 95th Assembly met to debate.

