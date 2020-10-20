Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Wet snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulations of a light

glaze possible.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Dodge,

Olmsted and Wabasha Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

