Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 7:42 pm
7:06 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Buffalo

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Wet snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulations of a light
glaze possible.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Dodge,
Olmsted and Wabasha Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

