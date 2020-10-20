Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 PM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Wet snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulations of a light
glaze possible.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Dodge,
Olmsted and Wabasha Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&