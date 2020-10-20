Wisconsin Update: 33 deaths, 218 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Daily totals for COVID-19 in Wisconsin are higher than usual today as reporting catches up following the recent two-day upgrade when no results were recorded, state officials said today.

Wisconsin recorded 33 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 218 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to totals updated Sunday, 1,172 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 82 from the day prior, with 302 of them in the ICU.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state recorded 4,591 positive tests and 9,070 new negative tests.

The 33 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,633 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 139,455 or 78.1 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 39 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the 39 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 51 new cases in Tuesday's update. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 8

20-29 - 12

30-39 - 5

40-49 - 6

50-59 - 10

60-69 - 5

70-79 - 3

80-89 - 2

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

La Crosse County also issued a Health Advisory on Friday which mirrors the governor's 25 percent capacity requirement for gatherings.

Monroe County Health also said Friday that they are at capacity for contact tracing. They're switching to crisis guidelines regarding contact tracing and symptom monitoring.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 213 (+5) 2 Crawford 297 (+1) 0 Grant 1,623 (+24) 25 Jackson 299 (+19) 1 La Crosse 3,868 (+51) 19 (+0) Monroe 960 (+11) 3 Trempealeau 896 (+17) 2 Vernon 434 (+1) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

