2020 Rotary Lights Preview

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Even though the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many of our favorite events and festivals this year, one tradition will still remain.

The Rotary Lights in Riverside Park are a go, but of course with some changes.

Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens said that they ran the idea by many people before making the decision. "We talked about it and we talked to the county health and the city parks and everybody kind of agreed there had to be Rotary Light this year," said Stephens. "They need it for good spirits, for something to do to get outdoors and enjoy it."

The show will go on, but here is a complete list of changes this year:

There will be no opening parade

No sponsor reception that is usually held at the Centurytel Building

No lap visits with Santa (he will be waving at guests at the Santa House)

No Breakfast with Santa

No traditional hay rides

No live entertainment in the Ice Castle

Only live nativity scenes on the weekend

Ice rink will be open but you must bring your own skates (weather permitting)

Gift shop is CLOSED this year

There are still plenty of things to be excited about said Stephens. Here is a list of things that will be happening:

You may walk and drive through the lights display like normal

Santa will be the first vehicle in line to open the park

Skyrockers will still provide fireworks on opening night

Carriage rides

Outdoor entertainment at the band shell or in the park (select nights)

S'mores pit is open

Movies in the ice castle

Brand new Santa sleigh will make it's debut for photos

Reindeer will be in the park

"Like everybody we're trying to make the best out of a bad situation with the virus. We think that unlike canceling so many of the things that by making these adjustments we can make it go for the family, still attract thousands of people to the downtown still in a very safe way which we are concerned with," said Stephens.

Rotary Lights is set to begin the day after Thanksgiving, which is Friday, November 27 at 5:00 p.m.