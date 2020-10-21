5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden meet on the debate stage for the second and final time Thursday night. The 90-minute prime-time meeting comes just 12 days before Election Day as Trump fights to change the trajectory of the campaign. The president will be armed with dubious new reports of alleged maleficence by Biden’s son that have so far failed to draw much attention beyond conservative media. Trump, meanwhile, will face tough questions about the coronavirus pandemic as infections spike in key states across the country. Each candidate will be muted while the other delivers his two-minute remarks at the outset of each topic.