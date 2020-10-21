Animals, people rescue each other in heartfelt docuseries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a new docuseries, a child who uses a walker meets a puppy with its own version of wheels. Inmates find solace in training dogs, and pigs strut their stuff in a “body positivity” celebration. That and more is part of “That Animal Rescue Show,” with its 10 episodes out Oct. 29 on the CBS All Access streaming service. The creators include Oscar-winning documentarian Bill Guttentag and the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater, whose films include “About a Boy.” Guttentag says the real-life stories are about people rescuing animals, and animals, in turn, rescuing people from their own challenges. The project found its subjects in and around Austin, Texas, where Linklater has a farm.