Aquinas Football is off to a historic start

LA CROSSE. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds are 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

As the Blugolds sit pretty atop of the Coulee Conference, it's because all three phases are working really well.

On offense, the Blugolds are averaging 43.3 points a game.

"We think we got playmakers. We got explosive kids and we got a quarterback that is pretty dynamic and those things, you put them together and you're gonna be able to hang some points up," said head coach, Tom Lee.

On the other side of the ball, the Aquinas defense has created 11 turnovers through three games.

"Some of it is luck, but sometimes you make your own luck. We talk a lot about ball disruption. They're talking about it all the time, we're preaching it all the time. We're plus nine right now, when you can win the plus-minus in football, good things are gonna happen," Coach Lee added.

Through three games, this team has already outscored the 2018 Blugolds and that team played nine games. That's huge growth for the program.

"We just have a lot more serious people in the weight room. The culture is changing it's really great. We have some great classes that are just working really hard," said junior wide receiver Quinn Miskowski.

On Friday, October 23rd Aquinas travels to West Salem to take on the 1-1 Panthers. The matchup is enticing for Aquinas not just so they can chase 4-0, but because this team has a chance to beat a team from their old conference (the MVC).

"It would be really big for our program. Coming back and playing a team from the MVC and winning. We're gonna work really hard and do the best we can on Friday," Miskowski added.