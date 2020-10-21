Arcadia employer giving back to the community

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - One of Arcadia's largest employers is showing its support with a $230,000 investment in the community.

A release from Pilgrim's said the company is providing the money "to support the community's future and help respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic."

The company is working with community leaders to determine the best use of the money in three categories: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency relief and response efforts.

Plans call for allocating the funds for both short-term and long-term needs by the end of the year.

“The Hometown Strong program is giving us the opportunity to support our community and make a difference for our team members and our neighbors,” said Bill Petz, Pilgrim’s Arcadia Complex Manager said in the statement. “It’s also a great example of collaboration as we work to determine projects that will have a lasting impact.”

“Businesses like Pilgrim’s help make our community strong and serve as an economic engine in this region,” said Arcadia Mayor Robert Reichwein. “The City of Arcadia recognizes the value Pilgrim’s brings each day as an employer, business supporter and charitable giver all while being one of the larger employers in the area, providing steady employment that allows our community members to grow and prosper.”

Pilgrim's said their Arcadia facility employs more than 470 people and supports nearly 150 growers.