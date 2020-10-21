Army: Slain Texas soldier’s family entitled to compensation

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials have announced that the family of a Texas soldier slain at Fort Hood is entitled to benefits because her death happened while she was on duty. A report released Tuesday says 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillén was conducting her assigned duties when a fellow solider killed her in April. The determination gives Guillén’s family access to money to help pay expenses, a life insurance payout and a funeral with full military honors. Guillén was listed as missing for six weeks before her remains were found in July. Her death led to military sexual assault survivors denouncing their experiences on social media and congressional calls for changes.