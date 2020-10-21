 Skip to Content

As fighting rages in Nagorno-Karabakh, coronavirus spreads

STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — People infected with the coronavirus pack into cold basements along with the healthy to hide from artillery fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, while doctors who have tested positive do surgery on those wounded in the shelling. These are the grim realities of the pandemic in a region beset by weeks of heavy fighting. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia for more than a quarter-century. It is now facing the largest escalation of hostilities since a war there ended in 1994. In just over three weeks, hundreds of people have been killed. The fighting has diverted the scarce resources the region has from confronting the outbreak.

