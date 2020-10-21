Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee top Billboard Latin Music Awards

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee triumphed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards Wednesday, claiming seven trophies apiece at the pandemic-delayed show. Bad Bunny won artist of the year, the night’s top honor, as well as top Latin album for “X 100PRE” and songwriter of the year. Daddy Yankee won six of his awards for his hit “Con Calma,” which featured the 1990s artist Snow. His honors included the hot Latin song aware, and song of the year honors for streaming and airplay and digital platforms. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee were also recognized for “Despacito,” which was named song of the decade.