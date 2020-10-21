BRF man arrested on 6th OWI charge

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A three-vehicle crash Tuesday night leads to the arrest of a Black River Falls man on his 6th OWI charge.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that shortly before 8 p.m., the crash happened on County Road F in the Town of Adams north of Black River Falls.

The investigation showed that one vehicle crossed the centerline and hit two other vehicles.

The sheriff's office said deputies found the driver of the striking vehicle smelled of alcohol when they talked to him. Matthew Stensven, 34, was then arrested on a charge of OWI-6th Offense. Deputies also learned that there was a child in Stensven's vehicle at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office said they also referred charges of Reckless Endangering Safety to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.