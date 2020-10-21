Campaigners seek vote to make Berlin center largely car-free

BERLIN (AP) — Campaigners in Berlin are launching a drive to collect signatures for a vote on making the heart of the German capital largely car-free. Backers of the plan said Wednesday that banning most cars from the city center would improve quality of life, improve road safety and help Germany achieve its climate goals. The group wants to collect 20,000 signatures next year to force regional lawmakers to debate the idea. If the Berlin state assembly doesn’t support the plan, campaigners say they will try to collect a further 170,000 signatures for a referendum, which could take place in 2023. Several other European cities, including Paris and London, have introduced restrictions on cars in recent years. Berlin’s governing Social Democrats reject the plan for a car-free city center.