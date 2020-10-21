China’s BYD, Japan’s Hino announce electric truck venture

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese electric car brand BYD Auto and Japanese truck maker Hino Motors say they are setting up a company to develop battery-powered trucks and buses. The venture is among a series of tie-ups between Chinese and foreign automakers to share the multibillion-dollar costs of electric development. Beijing has spent billions of dollars to promote the technology but is winding down subsidies. BYD and Hino said the vehicles will be sold under the Hino brand in the first half of the 2020s. They said details of vehicle sizes and where they would be sold still were being decided.