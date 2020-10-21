Congressman Jim Hagedorn campaigns in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn visited La Crescent on Wednesday during his re-election campaign throughout the southeastern part of the state.

The Republican representative is running for re-election against Democratic candidate Dan Feehan.

Hagedorn said during his two years in office he fought for small businesses, rural hospitals and farmers.

"This first term in congress, these past two years, I've really paid attention to the needs of the district and done my best to deliver for the district," Rep. Hagedorn said. "So to make sure our farmers were sustained had better trade deals, get the ethanol program worked out, we're seeing commodity prices, corn over four bucks, soy beans over $10.50, a lot of trade with China those are good things for our farmers to help them through the Coronavirus."

Hagedorn narrowly beat Feehan in 2018.

News 19 will speak with Feehan when he visits the area on Friday.