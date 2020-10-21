Divided reactions in US as pope backs same-sex civil unions

LGBTQ Catholics and their allies in the U.S. are welcoming Pope Francis’s endorsement of same-sex civil unions — the first time he’s done so as pope. But some prominent Catholics say he’s blatantly contradicting church teaching. Among them is the bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, who says the church cannot support what he calls “immoral relationships.” In contrast, the head of a ministry representing LGBTQ Catholics hails what he calls a historic shift for a church that has a record of persecuting gays. The pope’s remarks came in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco” that premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.