Falcons’ Morris doesn’t look at himself as an interim coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Raheem Morris would prefer that everyone stay away from that “I” word. Sure, he’s officially the interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, a caretaker role handed to him by a team that fired Dan Quinn after losing its first five games. But Morris refuses to look at himself in a temporary sort of way. He’s off to a good start, leading the Falcons to their first win of the season with a 40-23 romp over the Vikings. If Morris can get a few more performances like that one out of his team, he might remove interim from his title.